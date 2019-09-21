Saturday's Games
CFL
Montreal 38 Winnipeg 37
B.C. 40 Ottawa 7
---
NHL Pre-season
Columbus 3 Pittsburgh 1
Minnesota 4 Colorado 3
New Jersey 4 N.Y. Islanders 3
Buffalo 5 Toronto 3
Washington 3 Carolina 2
Philadelphia 4 N.Y. Rangers 1
Montreal 4 Ottawa 0
Florida 6 Dallas 0
Nashville 5 Tampa Bay 4 (OT)
Vegas 3 San Jose 1
Chicago 3 Boston 2 (OT)
Arizona 4 Anaheim 3 (SO)
Los Angeles 7 Vancouver 5
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 7 Toronto 2
Oakland 12 Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 5 Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 innings)
L.A. Angels 8 Houston 4
Kansas City 12 Minnesota 5
Seattle 7 Baltimore 6 (13 innings)
National League
St. Louis 9 Chicago Cubs 8
Cincinnati 3 N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 8 San Francisco 1
Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 9 Cleveland 4
Washington 10 Miami 4 (10 innings)
Arizona 4 San Diego 2
Colorado 4 L.A. Dodgers 2
Interleague
---
MLS
Atlanta 3 San Jose 1
Columbus 1 Vancouver 1
Chicago 0 Cincinnati 0 tie
Real Salt Lake 0 New England 0
Houston 2 Orlando City 1
Colorado 3 Sporting Kansas City 2
LA Galaxy 2 Montreal 1
Toronto FC 1 Los Angeles FC 1
---
