Canadian international Alphonso Davies sits out Bayern Munich practice

Canadian international Alphonso Davies sat out training Wednesday ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona. Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, left, and Bayern's Alphonso Davies battle for the ball during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Chelsea at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matthias Schrader

LAGOS, Portugal - Canadian international Alphonso Davies sat out training Wednesday ahead of Bayern Munich's Champions League quarterfinal against Barcelona.

Bayern, citing an adductor problem, said it was a precautionary measure and Davies, a 19-year-old fullback named Bundesliga rookie of the year in June, was expected to be available Friday.

The two European powerhouses meet at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica in Lisbon.

Bayern is unbeaten in 27 competitive games (26-0-1) and has won its last 18.

