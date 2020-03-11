Women's world hockey cancellation hits Nova Scotia player, coach hard

United States goaltender Madeline Rooney (35) makes a save on Canada forward Blayre Turnbull (40) during first period women's gold medal final Olympic hockey action at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Gangneung, South Korea on Thursday, February 22, 2018. Turnbull was 10 years old when she saw the women's world hockey championship played in her home province for the first time. Canada announced its roster for the 2020 women's championship three days after the tournament was cancelled because of the new coronavirus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette