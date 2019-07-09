Stanback, Roberson, Miller named CFL's top players for Week 4

Montreal Alouettes' William Stanback (31) breaks away from Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Richard Leonard (4) and teammate Tunde Adeleke (2) during second half CFL football action in Montreal, on July 4, 2019. Montreal running back William Stanback, is one of the CFL top performers for Week 4. Stanback accumulated 249 yards from scrimmage with a career-high three touchdowns in the Alouettes 36-29 victory over the East-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

TORONTO - Montreal running back William Stanback, Calgary defensive back Tre Roberson and Winnipeg fullback Mike Miller are the CFL top performers for Week 4.

Stanback accumulated 249 yards from scrimmage with a career-high three touchdowns in the Alouettes 36-29 victory over the East-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday.

Roberson had two tackles and two interceptions, including a 48-yard interception return touchdown, in the Stampeders' 37-10 victory in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

Miller recorded seven special teams tackles, becoming only the seventh player in league history to accomplish the feat, in the Blue Bombers' 29-14 victory over Ottawa on Friday. Miller added a reception for 14 yards to help keep the Blue Bombers undefeated.

