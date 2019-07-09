Stanback, Roberson, Miller named CFL's top players for Week 4

Montreal Alouettes' William Stanback (31) breaks away from Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Richard Leonard (4) and teammate Tunde Adeleke (2) during second half CFL football action in Montreal, on July 4, 2019. Montreal running back William Stanback, is one of the CFL top performers for Week 4. Stanback accumulated 249 yards from scrimmage with a career-high three touchdowns in the Alouettes 36-29 victory over the East-leading Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes