Saturday's Games
World Junior Hockey Championship
At Ostrava, Czech Republic
Relegation
Kazakhstan 4, Germany 1
Semifinals
Russia 5, Sweden 4, OT
Canada 5, Finland 0
---
NFL
AFC Wild Card Playoffs
Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT
Tennessee 20, New England 13
---
NHL
Edmonton 4, Boston 1
Buffalo 3, Florida 2
San Jose 3, Columbus 2
Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT
Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 2, OT
Colorado 5, New Jersey 2
Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3
Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2
Vancouver 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Nashville 4, Los Angeles 1
---
AHL
Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 4
Toronto 5, Rochester 2
Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 3
Hartford 3, Utica 1
Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1
Laval 3, Syracuse 2
Manitoba 4, Colorado 3
Charlotte 4, Providence 0
Springfield 6, WB/Scranton 3
Iowa 5, Chicago 1
Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0
Ontario 2, Stockton 1
San Jose 5, Tucson 4
Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1
---
NBA
Memphis 140, L.A. Clippers 114
Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102
Utah 109, Orlando 96
Atlanta 116, Indiana 111
Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 106
Boston 111, Chicago 104
Washington 128, Denver 114
Charlotte 123, Dallas 120, OT
Detroit 111, Golden State 104
Milwaukee 127, San Antonio 118
New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115
---
NLL
Philadelphia 15, New York 12
Colorado 13, Vancouver 9
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.