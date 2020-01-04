Saturday's Games

World Junior Hockey Championship

At Ostrava, Czech Republic

Relegation

Kazakhstan 4, Germany 1

Semifinals

Russia 5, Sweden 4, OT

Canada 5, Finland 0

---

NFL

AFC Wild Card Playoffs

Houston 22, Buffalo 19, OT

Tennessee 20, New England 13

---

NHL

Edmonton 4, Boston 1

Buffalo 3, Florida 2

San Jose 3, Columbus 2

Minnesota 3, Winnipeg 2, OT

Vegas 5, St. Louis 4, OT

Pittsburgh 3, Montreal 2, OT

Colorado 5, New Jersey 2

Tampa Bay 5, Ottawa 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Islanders 0

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 2

Vancouver 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Nashville 4, Los Angeles 1

---

AHL

Cleveland 5, Milwaukee 4

Toronto 5, Rochester 2

Belleville 5, Lehigh Valley 3

Hartford 3, Utica 1

Hershey 2, Bridgeport 1

Laval 3, Syracuse 2

Manitoba 4, Colorado 3

Charlotte 4, Providence 0

Springfield 6, WB/Scranton 3

Iowa 5, Chicago 1

Texas 4, Grand Rapids 0

Ontario 2, Stockton 1

San Jose 5, Tucson 4

Bakersfield 2, San Diego 1

---

NBA

Memphis 140, L.A. Clippers 114

Toronto 121, Brooklyn 102

Utah 109, Orlando 96

Atlanta 116, Indiana 111

Oklahoma City 121, Cleveland 106

Boston 111, Chicago 104

Washington 128, Denver 114

Charlotte 123, Dallas 120, OT

Detroit 111, Golden State 104

Milwaukee 127, San Antonio 118

New Orleans 117, Sacramento 115

---

NLL

Philadelphia 15, New York 12

Colorado 13, Vancouver 9

