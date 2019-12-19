Thursday's Games
NHL
N.Y. Islanders 3 Boston 2 (SO)
Columbus 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Philadelphia 6 Buffalo 1
Dallas 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)
Ottawa 5 Nashville 4 (OT)
Chicago 4 Winnipeg 1
Montreal 4 Calgary 3 (OT)
Carolina 3 Colorado 1
Minnesota 8 Arizona 5
Vancouver 5 Vegas 4 (OT)
---
NBA
Utah 111 Atlanta 106
Milwaukee 111 L.A. Lakers 104
San Antonio 118 Brooklyn 105
Houston 122 L.A. Clippers 117
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
---
AHL
Belleville at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Laval at Utica, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Ontario at Tucson, 9:05 p.m.
San Jose at San Diego, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
New York at Miami, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.
Orlando at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
---
