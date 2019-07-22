Canadian men's basketball team names assistant coaches for World Cup

Phoenix Suns' Alex Len, right, shakes hands with head coach Nate Bjorkgren towards the end of the second half of an NBA summer league basketball game against the Washington Wizards, on July 11, 2015, in Las Vegas. The Canadian senior men's basketball team has named Nate Bjorkgren, Brad Greenberg, Nathaniel Mitchell and Jon Goodwillie as assistant coaches for the FIBA World Cup later this summer in China. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Ronda Churchill