Queen's Plate winner Mighty Heart tops field for $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes

Mighty Heart with jockey Daisuke Fukumoto reacts after winning the running of the 161st Queen's Plate at Woodbine Racetrack in Toronto on September 12, 2020. He captured the Queen's Plate by a whopping 7 1/2 lengths at 13/1 odds but Mighty Heart won't have the element of surprise in the $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette