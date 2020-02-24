UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya apologizes for Twin Towers comment

Israel Adesanya reacts after defeating Derek Brunson during the first round of a middleweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 230 in New York on November 3, 2018. UFC middleweight champion Israel (The last Stylebender) Adesanya has apologized for saying he will make UFC 248 challenger Yoel (Soldier of God) Romero "crumble like the Twin Towers." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Julio Cortez