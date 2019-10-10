Thursday's Games
MLB Post-season
American League Division Series
Houston 6 Tampa Bay 1
(Astros win series 3-2)
---
NHL
Detroit 4 Montreal 2
Pittsburgh 2 Anaheim 1
Tampa Bay 7 Toronto 3
Edmonton 4 New Jersey 3 (SO)
St. Louis 6 Ottawa 4
Winnipeg 5 Minnesota 2
Nashville 6 Washington 5
San Jose 5 Chicago 4
Calgary 3 Dallas 2 (SO)
Colorado 4 Boston 2
Arizona 4 Vegas 1
---
NFL
New England 35 N.Y. Giants 14
---
NBA Pre-season
Houston 118 Toronto 111
Brooklyn 114 L.A. Lakers 111
Oklahoma City 110 New Zealand Breakers 84
Portland 104 Maccabi Haifa 68
Sacramento 105 Phoenix 88
Denver 111 L.A. Clippers 91
Golden State 143 Minnesota 123
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Saskatchewan at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
---
NHL
Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
---
AHL
Binghamton at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Ontario, 10 p.m.
San Diego at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
NBA Pre-season
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Charlotte at Winston-Salem, N.C., 7:30 p.m.
Washington at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
---
