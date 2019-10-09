BAIE-COMEAU, Que. - Mavrik Bourque recorded a hat trick and the Shawinigan Cataractes extended their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League win streak to six games with a 4-2 victory over the Baie-Comeau Drakkar on Wednesday.
Bourque scored three straight goals in just under a five-minute span late in the first period to give Shawinigan (6-1-0) a 3-1 lead. Xavier Cormier made it 4-1 with his fourth goal of the season in the second period.
Valentin Demchenko scored and assisted on a goal from Nathan Legare for the Drakkar (2-4-2).
Cataractes goaltender Justin Blanchette stopped 29 shots.
Baie-Comeau's Lucas Fitzpatrick made 25 saves.
---
WILDCATS 2 EAGLES 1
MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr broke a tie game with two minutes left in the third period and Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 shots to lift the Wildcats (6-2-0) over Cape Breton (6-2-0).
---
ARMADA 4 VOLTIGEURS 2
DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. — Xavier Simoneau scored twice in the third period, including the go-ahead goal while shorthanded, as Blainville-Boisbriand (4-3-1) doubled up the Voltigeurs (3-5-0).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.