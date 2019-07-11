Hamilton's Kia Nurse named a starting guard for the WNBA all-star game

FILE - In this May 20, 2018, file photo, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson (22) tries to get a rebound between Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas, left, and guard Courtney Williams during a WNBA basketball game in Uncasville, Conn. Las Vegas will have a lot of their hometown players to root for at the WNBA All-Star Game on July 27. Reigning rookie of the year A’ja Wilson is one of the team captains. She’ll be joined by Aces teammates Liz Cambage and Kayla McBride in the starting lineup. (Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP, File)