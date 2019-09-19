Thursday's Games
NHL Pre-season
Montreal 5 Florida 4 (SO)
Boston 3 Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1
Dallas 2 Colorado 1
Vancouver 6 Edmonton 1
Vegas 3 Los Angeles 2 (OT)
---
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 9 L.A. Angels 1
Toronto 8 Baltimore 4
Cleveland 7 Detroit 0
Minnesota 8 Kansas City 5
National League
Atlanta 5 Philadelphia 4
Milwaukee 5 San Diego 1
St. Louis 5 Chicago Cubs 4 (10 innings)
Interleague
Boston 5 San Francisco 4
Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 5 (11 innings)
---
NFL
Jacksonville 20 Tennessee 7
---
Friday's Games
(All times Eastern)
CFL
Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Hamilton at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.
---
NHL Pre-season
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
NY Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
NY Islanders at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Seattle (Hernández 1-6) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Waguespack 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 13-12) at Tampa Bay (Morton 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-7) at Detroit (Zimmermann 1-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (TBD) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Barria 4-9) at Houston (Greinke 16-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 13-9) at Oakland (Fiers 14-4), 10:07 p.m.
National League
St. Louis (Wacha 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-8), 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 9-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 15-6), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 9-8) at Miami (Dugger 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Beede 5-9) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 7-5), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 4-5) at Milwaukee (Anderson 6-4), 8:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 11-14) at San Diego (Lauer 8-9), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 14-5), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6) at Cleveland (Bieber 14-7), 7:10 p.m.
