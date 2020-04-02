Morgan Rielly can't explain talent-loaded Maple Leafs' rollercoaster campaign

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly (44) eyes the puck dumped in by Colorado Avalanche centre Nazem Kadri (91) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. Rielly sat out 23 games with a broken foot before returning to lineup March 10. He helped Toronto beat the Tampa Bay Lightning that night to snap an ugly losing streak. Less than 48 hours later, the NHL suspended its season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, another major setback in a trying season.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette