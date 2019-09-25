Wednesday's Games

Canadian Championship

Second Leg

Toronto 1 Montreal 0

(Montreal wins 3-1 on penalty kicks)

---

NHL Pre-season

Toronto 3 Montreal 0

Boston 2 New Jersey 0

Buffalo 4 Columbus 3 (OT)

Pittsburgh 4 Detroit 2

Nashville 3 Carolina 0

Washington 6 Chicago 0

Anaheim 2 Los Angeles 0

Colorado 4 Vegas 1

Ottawa 6 Vancouver 2

---

MLB

American League

Minnesota 5 Detroit 1

Toronto 3 Baltimore 2

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 10 Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 8 Cleveland 3

Houston 3 Seattle 0

National League

Arizona 9 St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 2

Washington 5 Philadelphia 2

N.Y. Mets 10 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 4 Chicago Cubs 2

Interleague

Atlanta 10 Kansas City 2

---

Major League Soccer

New York City FC 4 Atlanta 1

Minnesota 2 Sporting Kansas City 1

LA Galaxy 2 Real Salt Lake 1

Los Angeles FC 3 Houston 1

New England 2 Portland 2

---

