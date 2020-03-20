COVID-19 outbreak has put kicker Hajrullahu's NFL aspirations on hold

Hamilton Tiger-Cats Lirim Hajrullahu is seen during a practice prior to the 107th Grey Cup in Calgary on November 23, 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic has put Lirim Hajrullahu's NFL aspirations on hold. The former Hamilton Tiger-Cat participated in a free-agent camp March 8 and garnered attention from at least four NFL teams. But with NFL facilities closed and travel suspended because of the novel coronavirus, the resident of Oakville, Ont., is trying to stay patient for his opportunity to audition in private workouts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette