Germany's Viktoria Rebensburg wins season-opening World Cup Super-G race

Viktoria Rebensburg, of Germany, skis down the course during the Women's World Cup Super-G ski race in Lake Louise, Alta., on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

LAKE LOUISE, Alta. - Viktoria Rebensburg won the season-opening World Cup Super-G on Sunday.

The German skier had a winning time of one minute 20 seconds

Nicol Delago of Italy was second, 0.35 seconds back and Corinne Suter of Switzerland was third, 0.42 back.

Super-G, or super giant slalom, is shorter than downhill with more gates for skiers to navigate.

Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic and Nicole Schmidhofer of Austria won this year's downhill races in Lake Louise.

