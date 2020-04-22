Claypool, Gallimore top-rated Canadian prospects for 2020 NFL draft

Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool makes a catch in the endzone for a touchdown during the Camping World Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. They're rated 1-2 in the CFL Scouting Bureau's top-20 list of the top prospects for this year's draft but Winnipeg Blue Bombers GM Kyle Walters isn't banking on seeing neither Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore nor Notre Dame receiver Claypool in Canada anytime. That's because both players are expected to taken early in the NFL draft, which begins Thursday and runs through Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP