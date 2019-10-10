KINGSTON, Ont. - Eric Stranz hit a field goal in overtime to lift the Guelph Gryphons to a 27-24 victory over the Queen's Gaels on Thursday in U Sports football action.
Guelph quarterback Theo Landers connected with Kiondre Smith on a 25-yard TD to tie the game 24-24 in the final minute of the fourth quarter.
Landers completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 224 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had a rushing TD.
Smith also ran in a score for the Gryphons (5-2).
James Keenan threw one TD pass and had 143 yards for Queen's (2-5) while Rasheed Tucker ran for 96 yards and two scores.
In other U Sports action, the Laurier Golden Hawks scored a touchdown in overtime for a dramatic 53-50 win over the Waterloo Warriors in Waterloo, Ont.
Laurier (4-3) blocked a 41-yard field-goal attempt by Waterloo (4-3) on the final play of regulation to force overtime.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.
