KINGSTON, Ont. - Eric Stranz hit a field goal in overtime to lift the Guelph Gryphons to a 27-24 victory over the Queen's Gaels on Thursday in U Sports football action.

Guelph quarterback Theo Landers connected with Kiondre Smith on a 25-yard TD to tie the game 24-24 in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Landers completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 224 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had a rushing TD.

Smith also ran in a score for the Gryphons (5-2).

James Keenan threw one TD pass and had 143 yards for Queen's (2-5) while Rasheed Tucker ran for 96 yards and two scores.

In other U Sports action, the Laurier Golden Hawks scored a touchdown in overtime for a dramatic 53-50 win over the Waterloo Warriors in Waterloo, Ont.

Laurier (4-3) blocked a 41-yard field-goal attempt by Waterloo (4-3) on the final play of regulation to force overtime.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 10, 2019.

