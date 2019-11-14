Canada rugby captain Tyler Ardron to play for famed Barbarians all-stars

Canada's Tyler Ardron, right, tries to block the kick by Italy's Callum Braley during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match in Fukuoka, western Japan, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. Canada rugby captain Tyler Ardron will start for the famed Barbarians side Saturday against Fiji at Twickenham. The Barbarians, an invitational all-star side known for its free-flowing style of rugby, date back to 1890. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kyodo News *MANDATORY CREDIT*