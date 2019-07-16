Tuesday's Games

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 10 Boston 4

Cleveland 8 Detroit 0

Kansas City 11 Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 9 Seattle 2

Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

National League

Philadelphia 9 L.A. Dodgers 8

Miami 12 San Diego 7

Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 3 (10 innings)

Milwaukee 13 Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8 Colorado 4 (10 innings)

Interleague

Washington 8 Baltimore 1

Arizona 9 Texas 2

N.Y. Mets 3 Minnesota 2

