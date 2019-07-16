Tuesday's Games
MLB
American League
N.Y. Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 10 Boston 4
Cleveland 8 Detroit 0
Kansas City 11 Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 9 Seattle 2
Houston at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
National League
Philadelphia 9 L.A. Dodgers 8
Miami 12 San Diego 7
Chicago Cubs 4 Cincinnati 3 (10 innings)
Milwaukee 13 Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 1
San Francisco 8 Colorado 4 (10 innings)
Interleague
Washington 8 Baltimore 1
Arizona 9 Texas 2
N.Y. Mets 3 Minnesota 2
