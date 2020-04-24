Dutch soccer season over but no title for leader Ajax

FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, Ajax's head coach Erik ten Hag shouts directions to his team during a round of 32, second leg, Europa League soccer match against Getafe at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch soccer league was canceled Friday April 24, 2020, because of the coronavirus crisis, but leading team Ajax won’t be declared the champion. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, FILE)