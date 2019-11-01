BELLEVILLE, Ont. - Kenny Agostino and Nic Petan had two goals and two assists apiece as the Toronto Marlies downed the Belleville Senators 7-4 on Friday in American Hockey League action.
Jeremy Bracco, Pontus Aberg and Garrett Wilson rounded out the attack for the Marlies (7-0-2), the AHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Kasimir Kaskisuo made 26 saves for the win.
Alex Formenton had a pair of goals for Belleville (3-6-0), the farm club of the Ottawa Senators. Max Veronneau and Josh Norris also scored, while Marcus Hogberg stopped 32 shots in net.
The Marlies went 1 for 4 on the power play and Belleville was 2 for 4 with the man advantage.
