After taking care of business at home, surging Canucks expect challenges on the road

Vancouver Canucks' Tyler Myers (57) celebrates his goal with teammates Bo Horvat, centre left, Tanner Pearson, left, and Quinn Hughes, right, during third period NHL hockey action against the New York Rangers, in Vancouver, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. The Vancouver Canucks are packing a seven-game win streak in their suite case and heading out on the road for a five-game trip beginning Tuesday in Tampa Bay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck