NHL players eager to chase the Cup, but saying 'goodbye' to family isn't easy

Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser, from left to right, Bo Horvat and Chris Tanev celebrate a goal during the second day of the NHL hockey team's training camp, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Bo Horvat bid an emotional farewell to his wife and newborn son earlier this month. The captain of the Vancouver Canucks then got on a plane and headed west, unsure of when he'll see them next. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck