ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The World Series is tied at a game apiece following the Tampa Bay Rays' 6-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brandon Lowe (low) drove in three runs with a pair of homers while the Rays were building a 5-0 lead. Joey Wendle added a two-run double and three RBIs for Tampa Bay.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers has resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of his inappropriate conduct. Chambers had been at the school for nine years and was coming off the team’s best season under his direction, going 21-10. Athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement that assistant coach Jim Ferry was being elevated to interim coach for the coming season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A’Shawn Robinson has been designated to return to practice with the Los Angeles Rams this week. He’s been on the non-football injury list for unspecified reasons at the start of training camp. The decision moves the new defensive tackle closer to his debut for Los Angeles.
UNDATED (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the deal says the New York Jets have traded outside linebacker Jordan Willis to the San Francisco 49ers. The Jets are also sending a 2021 seventh-round draft pick to the 49ers for a sixth-round selection in 2022. The Jets also welcomed back Sam Darnold to practice yesterday after the quarterback missed two games with a shoulder injury.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Richard Petty Motorsports will enter the next chapter of its storied history with driver Erik Jones. The pairing gives Petty a proven winner to replace Bubba Wallace, who is leaving at the end of the season. Jones was dropped by megateam Joe Gibbs Racing in August after six seasons.