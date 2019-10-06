Sunday's Games

MLB

National League Division Series

Atlanta 3 St. Louis 1

(Braves lead series 2-1)

Los Angeles 10 Washington 4

(Dodgers lead series 2-1)

---

NHL

Carolina 4 Tampa Bay 3 (OT)

Detroit 4 Dallas 3

N.Y. Islanders 4 Winnipeg 1

---

AHL

Hartford 4 Bridgeport 3 (OT)

Charlotte 4 Springfield 2

Iowa 5 Milwaukee 2

San Antonio 5 Tucson 2

Providence 2 Hershey 1 (OT)

---

MLS

Atlanta 3 New England 1

Cincinnati 0 D.C. United 0

FC Dallas 6 Sporting Kansas City 0

Houston 4 L.A. Galaxy 2

Los Angeles FC 3 Colorado 1

Montreal 3 New York 0

Chicago 5 Orlando City 2

New York City FC 2 Philadelphia 1

Portland 3 San Jose 1

Seattle 1 Minnesota 0

Toronto FC 1 Columbus 0

Real Salt Lake 1 Vancouver 0

---

NFL

Buffalo 14 Tennessee 7

Philadelphia 31 N.Y. Jets 6

Arizona 26 Cincinnati 23

Minnesota 28 N.Y. Giants 10

New Orleans 31 Tampa Bay 24

New England 33 Washington 7

Oakland 24 Chicago 21

Houston 53 Atlanta 32

Baltimore 26 Pittsburgh 23 (OT)

Carolina 34 Jacksonville 27

Denver 20 L.A. Chargers 13

Green Bay 34 Dallas 24

Indianapolis 19 Kansas City 13

---

