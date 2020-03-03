Canucks call up two defencemen from AHL, reassign forward to Utica

Arizona Coyotes right wing Hudson Fasching, left, and Vancouver Canucks defenceman Guillaume Brisebois collide during the first period of a pre-season NHL hockey game in Vancouver on September 26, 2019. The Vancouver Canucks have recalled defencemen Guillaume Brisebois and Jalen Chatfield from Utica of the American Hockey League under emergency conditions. The Canucks also announced forward Justin Bailey has been reassigned to Utica. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck