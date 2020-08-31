Toronto FC, Montreal Impact get reinforcements ahead of derby rematch

Toronto FC midfielder Alejandro Pozuelo, centre, celebrates with teammates Pablo Piatti, left, and Jonathan Osorio after scoring from the penalty spot during second half MLS soccer action against the Montreal Impact in Montreal, Friday, August 28, 2020. Toronto FC, which sits atop the Major League Soccer standings at 5-0-3, looks to extend its regular-season unbeaten streak to a league record-tying 19th straight game Tuesday when its hosts the Montreal Impact. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes