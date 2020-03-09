Zibanejad, Landeskog, Draisaitl named NHL's three stars of the week

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) and center Mika Zibanejad (93) celebrate as they wait for a teammate to join them after Zibanejad scored a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals in New York on March 5, 2020. New York Rangers centre Mika Zibanejad, Colorado Avalanche left-wing Gabriel Landeskog and Edmonton Oilers centre Leon Draisaitl are the NHL's three stars of the week. Zibanejad topped the NHL with seven goals in three games to help the Rangers move within three points of the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. He scored five times, including the overtime winner, in a 6-5 victory against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Kathy Willens