CP NewsAlert: Dolphins say legendary coach Shula died at age 90

MIAMI - The Miami Dolphins say Don Shula, the winningest coach in pro football history, has died at age 90.

More coming.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags
Sports
Miami Dolphins
Don Shula
Football
Coach
Miami
History