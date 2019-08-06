VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps have acquired Honduras international winger Michaell Chirinos on loan from Club Deportivo Olimpia.
The Whitecaps used targeted allocation money to complete the loan deal through the 2019 season with the Honduran club. The Whitecaps have an option to purchase Chirinos' contract after the season.
The money was freed up when Vancouver parted ways with Brazilian winger Lucas Venuto last week.
Chirinos, 24, was most recently with Lobos BUAP of the Mexican league. He has six goals in 33 appearances with Lobos and 33 goals in 115 appearances with Olimpia.
Chirinos also has made 19 appearances for Honduras' national team.
The addition of Chirinos marks the fifth transaction for Vancouver during the summer transfer window, following the permanent transfer of left back Ali Adnan, the contract extension of goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, and the departures of 'keeper Chituru Odunze and Venuto.
"Michaell is a humble and hardworking player who can play on the right or left side of the field," Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos said in a statement. "This loan gives us an opportunity to bring in and evaluate a player who has done well in Honduras and Mexico, leagues that have similar characteristics as MLS."
