LONGUEUIL, Que. - The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has cancelled the rest of its regular-season schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of Canada's top junior circuits, along with the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League, the QMJHL season was set to end Mar. 21.
There was no word on the status of the playoffs.
The QMJHL, OHL and WHL all suspended operations last week after the NHL's move to pause proceedings amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The OHL and WHL have yet to make an announcement on the remainder of their seasons.
Since not every team had played the same number of games, the QMJHL's final standings were determined by a calculation based on the points percentage.
The Sherbrooke Phoenix finished first with a record of 51-8-4 (106 points in 63 games). The Moncton Wildcats (101 points in 64 games) were next, followed and the Chicoutimi Sagueneens (96 points in 63 games).
Rimouski Oceanic winger Alexis Lafreniere, the projected No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, led the QMJHL with 35 goals and 112 points in just 52 games.
The league's draft lottery, which was set to be held March 25, was also postponed.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 17, 2020.