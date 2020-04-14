Tour de France called off amid virus, no new dates set

FILE - In this file photo taken on July 26, 2019 spectators along the road applaud the riders during the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Saint Jean De Maurienne and Tignes. Swarms of fans clog the city streets, winding roads and soaring mountain passes of the Tour de France during cycling's three-week showpiece. But unlike almost every other major sporting event it has yet to be called off because of the coronavirus and the start date remains June 27. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)