Canadian all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar to play in Caribbean Premier League

Vancouver Knights' Saad Bin Zafar reacts while bowling against the Cricket West Indies B Team in the first half of their final of the Global T-20 Canada Cricket tournament in King City, Ont. on Sunday, July 15, 2018. Canadian all-rounder Saad Bin Zafar has been drafted by the St. Lucia Zouks for the 2020 Caribbean Premier League cricket season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill