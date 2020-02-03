Winnipeg Blue Bombers release quarterback Chris Streveler

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers released American quarterback Chris Streveler on Monday so he can pursue NFL opportunities.
Streveler, 25, was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.
Streveler spent the last two seasons with Winnipeg. The native of Crystal Lake, Ill., ran for 726 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 17 games last season while throwing eight TD passes/
He also ran for 39 yards and a touchdown in Winnipeg's 33-12 Grey Cup win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, giving the Bombers their first CFL title since 1990.
Riders sign Judge to one-year extension
REGINA — Cameron Judge is staying put.
The Canadian linebacker signed a one-year contact extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Monday. He was scheduled to become a free agent Feb. 11.
The six-foot-two, 235-pound Montreal native was the West Division's top Canadian last season. Judge had a career-high 61 tackles, 11 special-teams tackles, five sacks, two interceptions — returning one for a touchdown — and one forced fumble in 17 regular-season games.
Judge has appeared in 38 games over three CFL seasons. A 2017 first-round draft pick out of UCLA, Judge has accumulated 102 tackles, 18 special-teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.
