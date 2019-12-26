Kevin Clark with a hat trick, Canada beats Trinec 4-1 to open Spengler Cup

Team Canada's Adam Tambellini, left, challenges Team Canada's Adam Tambellini,during the game between HC Ocelari Trinec and Team Canada at the 93th Spengler Cup ice hockey tournament in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone via AP)

DAVOS, Switzerland - Kevin Clark had a hat trick as the Canadian men's team opened the 2019 Spengler Cup with a 4-1 win over HC Ocelari Trinec on Thursday.

Kris Versteeg also scored while Zachary Fucale made 27 saves for Canada (1-0-0).

Aron Chmielewski was the lone skater to beat Fucale for Trinec (0-1-0) — a top-tier club team from the Czech Republic.

Petr Kvaca stopped 33-of-36 shots in defeat.

Canada went 2 for 6 on the power play while Trinec failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

Versteeg opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period while on a power play.

Clark, who plays for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the Swiss-A league, made it 2-0 with another goal while on the man advantage 2:06 into the second, then added another at 6:59.

Chmielewski cut the lead to 3-1 at 8:32 the second only for Clark to cap his hat trick with an empty-net goal late in the third.

Canada's next game goes Saturday against HC Davos.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2019.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

