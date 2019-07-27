Egan Bernal all but secures Tour de France win

Colombia's Egan Bernal wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey climbs toward Val Thorens with Britain's Geraint Thomas, left, and Netherland's Dylan Van Baarle during the twentieth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 59,5 kilometers (36,97 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Val Thorens, France, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)