Toronto FC GM Ali Curtis says George Floyd's death has changed and mobilized him

Toronto FC's General Manager Ali Cutis attends a news conference in Toronto on March 25, 2019. Toronto FC general manager Ali Curtis applauds the anti-racism words and actions that have made headlines around the globe in recent days. But he says more is needed -- from programs to "targeted, direct initiatives." The conversation is already underway with his players and MLSE, the MLS team's owner. Not to mention his home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young