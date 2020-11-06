Hubbard, Ogbongbemiga don't have time to feel bad about Cowboys' first loss of season

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard (30) carries past Texas linebacker Juwan Mitchell (6) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Canadians Hubbard and Amen Ogbongbemiga and the remainder of the Oklahoma State Cowboys don't have the luxury of time to lament their first loss of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sue Ogrocki