Ex-Blue Jay Devon Travis opts for free agency instead of trip to minors

Toronto Blue Jays infielder Devon Travis takes part in a drill during baseball spring training in Dunedin, Fla., on February 16, 2019. Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has declined his assignment to triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent. Injuries have troubled Travis for years. He has been out of the big leagues since 2018 when he played a career-high 103 games. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette