Ex-Blue Jay Devon Travis opts for free agency instead of trip to minors

TORONTO - Former Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis has declined his assignment to triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent.
Injuries have troubled Travis for years. He has been out of the big leagues since 2018 when he played a career-high 103 games.
Travis missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing surgery on his left knee.
The native of Palm Beach., Fla., played 50 games in 2017 before suffering a season-ending right knee injury.
Acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in 2014, Travis made his major-league debut the following season and became just the fourth player in Blue Jays history to hit a home run in his first career game.
Travis has a career average of .274 with 35 home runs and 153 RBIs over four seasons with Toronto.
Travis put out a statement on social media, thanking Toronto fans.
"I look forward to what is in store for me, but I will always miss putting on that Blue Jays uniform and representing such a beautiful country," Travis wrote.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.
