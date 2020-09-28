MONTREAL - The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Jake Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract.
Lucchini will earn US$700,000 in the NHL and $85,000 in the American Hockey League.
The 25-year-old from Trail, B.C., had four goals and one assist in eight AHL games with the Laval Rocket in 2019-20. He had 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 53 games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins before being acquired by the Canadiens in a trade with Pittsburgh on Feb. 20.
Before playing in the AHL, the five-foot-11, 183-pound forward spent four seasons with Michigan Tech in the Western College Hockey Association (WCHA).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.