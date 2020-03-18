Tokyo training tough, COVID-19 forces Canadian athletes to get creative

Canada's Charles Philibert-Thiboutot competes in the men's 1500-metre during the NACAC Championships in Toronto on August 12, 2018. In the absence of an available weight room, Canadian middle-distance runner Charles Philibert-Thiboutot has been squatting his wife. At 120 pounds, Beatrice is half the weight Philibert-Thiboutot would normally lift. So instead eight reps, Canada's fastest 1,500-metre runner did 20. "You adapt, right? She just attached herself like a monkey would do on my back, and I squatted her a bunch of times," he said, with a laugh. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young