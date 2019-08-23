Friday's Games
CFL
Winnipeg 34 Edmonton 28
---
MLB
American League
Seattle 7 Toronto 4
Tampa Bay 7 Baltimore 1
Cleveland 4 Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 8 Texas 3
Houston 5 L.A. Angels 4
Detroit 9 Minnesota 6
National League
Washington 9 Chicago Cubs 3
Pittsburgh 3 Cincinnati 2
Milwaukee 6 Arizona 1
St. Louis 8 Colorado 3
Miami 19 Philadelphia 11
Atlanta 2 N.Y. Mets 1 (14 innings)
Interleague
Boston 11 San Diego 0
N.Y. Yankees 10 L.A. Dodgers 2
---
MLS
Atlanta 1 Orlando City 0
Seattle at Portland 10 p.m.
---
