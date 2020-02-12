Canadian Alphonso Davies leaves Bayern training session early with ankle issue

MUNICH - Canadian international Alphonso Davies left Bayern Munich's training session early Wednesday with what the club called "slight ankle problems."
The club did not elaborate on the injury.
Bayern, which currently tops the Bundesliga table with a 13-4-4 record, is preparing for a game Sunday at FC Koln.
Davies, 19, has been a fixture at left back for the German side recently.
Injuries to defenders have hastened Davies' transition to left back. He played the second half of Bayern's 3-2 win at Paderborn on the left side of the back four and has started all 16 of Bayern's competitive games under interim coach Hansi Flick with David Alaba shifting inside.
Davies has won 17 caps for Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.
