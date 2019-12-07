HAMILTON - Kai Edmonds stopped all 20 shots he faced as the Mississauga Steelheads shut out the Hamilton Bulldogs 3-0 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Richard Whittaker scored twice, including the eventual winner, for Mississauga (9-17-2). Duncan Penman's insurance goal came 38 seconds after Whittaker's winner.
Zachary Roy turned away 38 shots for the Bulldogs (13-15-2).
Neither team scored on the power play. The Steelheads were 0 for 8 and Hamilton was 0 for 5.
---
SPITFIRES 3 SPIRIT 0
SAGINAW, Mich. — Kari Piiroinen had a 23-save performance as Windsor blanked the Spirit.
Will Cuylle, Kyle McDonald and Connor Corcoran supplied the offence for the Spitfires (16-6-3).
Marshall Frappier stopped 29 shots in net for Saginaw (15-10-4).
---
ICEDOGS 6 STING 5
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Oliver Castleman and Ivan Lodnia had two goals apiece as Niagara topped Sarnia.
Akil Thomas scored the winner with 38 seconds to play for the IceDogs (12-13-5). Andrew Bruder chipped in the other goal for Niagara.
Colton Kammerer, Marek Berka, Eric Hjorth, Sean Josling and Jamieson Rees scored for the Sting (12-16-0).
---
PETES 3 FRONTENACS 1
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zach Gallant's power-play goal 12:45 into the second period was the winner as the Petes beat Kingston.
Nick Robertson and Cameron Butler also scored for Peterborough (21-7-2).
Shane Wright scored for the Frontenacs (8-16-4).
---
RANGERS 3 ATTACK 2 (SO)
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Riley Damiani was the lone scorer in the shootout as Kitchener eked out a win over the Attack.
Declan McDonnell and Michael Vukojevic scored in regulation time for the Rangers (13-10-4).
Adam McMaster and Matthew Philip scored for Owen Sound (13-10-5).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2019.
