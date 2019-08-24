Saturday's Games

CFL

Saskatchewan 40 Ottawa 18

Hamilton 13 B.C 10

---

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Seattle 5

Baltimore 7 Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5 L.A. Angels 2

Texas 4 Chicago White Sox 0

Cleveland 4 Kansas City 2

Minnesota 8 Detroit 5

National League

Washington 7 Chicago Cubs 2

Milwaukee 4 Arizona 0

Philadelphia 9 Miami 3

Pittsburgh 14 Cincinnati 0

St. Louis 6 Colorado 0

Atlanta 9 N.Y. Mets 5

Interleague

L.A. Dodgers 2 N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 5 San Diego 4

San Francisco 10 Oakland 5

---

MLS

New York City FC 2 New York 1

New England 2 Chicago 1

Philadelphia 3 D.C. United 1

Toronto FC 2 Montreal 1

Real Salt Lake 2 Colorado 1

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1

---

