Canadian goaltender Shannon Szabados announces she's expecting a baby

Canada goaltender Shannon Szabados looks back as a shot from the United States goes off the post during the first period of 2018 Four Nations Cup preliminary game in Saskatoon on November 7, 2018. Canadian women's hockey team goaltender Shannon Szabados has announced she's pregnant. The two-time Olympic gold medallist from Edmonton posted "Excited to announce our little family will be growing by one this summer!" on her Twitter account Monday. Szabados indicated in the post she's due in August. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards