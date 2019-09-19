TORONTO - Paul Beirne is stepping down as president of the Canadian Premier League at the end of the season.
The league said Beirne will be leaving in November "to pursue a club opportunity." It did not elaborate.
"Paul has been an integral part in building our new league and bringing it to its successful launch in April 2019," commissioner David Clanachan said in a statement. "We are grateful for Paul's contributions to the Canadian Premier League and wish him well in future projects in Canadian soccer."
Beirne was a Day 1 employee at Toronto FC. And he helped build the CPL.
"It has been an honour working with our amazing club owners and supporters across the country and our team at the CPL office to launch this league," said Beirne. "I believe in this league and look forward to continuing to watch it grow."
Formerly vice-president of business operations for Toronto FC, he has also held executive roles with the Toronto Raptors and Ottawa Senators and oversaw commercial business for England's Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.