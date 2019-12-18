Review recommends Whitecaps improve communication and handling of complaints

Vancouver Whitecaps' Jeff Mallett speaks during a news conference at the MLS soccer team's training facility in Vancouver on Friday August 16, 2019. An independent third-party review of the Vancouver Whitecaps stemming from allegations of harassment and bullying in 2008 against a former women's team coach has recommended the club improve its communication efforts and take steps to ensure that all complaints are properly documented and addressed. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck